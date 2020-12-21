Brown recorded six receptions on seven targets for 98 yards in Week 15 against the Jaguars.

Despite spending most of the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Brown managed his highest yardage total since Week 1. He did so primarily on the strength of explosive receptions of 44 and 28 yards. The only thing missing from the performance was a touchdown, though he had a target near the goal line and was also dragged down only four yards away from the end zone on a separate play. Brown will draw a Week 16 matchup against the Giants.