Ravens' Marquise Brown: Catches three passes in pro debut
Brown caught each of his three targets for 17 yards and lost four yards on one carry in Thursday's preseason win over the Eagles.
Baltimore held out a bunch of key players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and slot receiver Willie Snead. The starting lineup featured Brown, Miles Boykin and Chris Moore as the wide receivers, with Brown ultimately logging 19 snaps in his first taste of NFL action. In addition to his four touches that counted, the rookie first-round pick had a two-point conversion called back on a holding penalty. Hard as it may be to get a read on his Week 1 role, it at least appears Brown will be available for Baltimore's Sept. 8 opener in Miami.
