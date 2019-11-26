Ravens' Marquise Brown: Catches two touchdowns

Brown caught five of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 45-6 win over the Rams.

Brown and quarterback Lamar Jackson got clicking early, as they teamed up for touchdowns on back-to-back drives to start the game. The rookie first scored from a six-yard crossing route, before later grabbing an 18-yard TD down the seam. Although he sprinkled in a few more catches afterward, Brown actually dropped a third touchdown during the second half. That miscue should offer motivation ahead of a monstrous matchup against the 49ers in Week 13, but Brown still made a strong impact Monday.