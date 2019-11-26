Ravens' Marquise Brown: Catches two touchdowns
Brown caught five of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 45-6 win over the Rams.
Brown and quarterback Lamar Jackson got clicking early, as they teamed up for touchdowns on back-to-back drives to start the game. The rookie first scored from a six-yard crossing route, before later grabbing an 18-yard TD down the seam. Although he sprinkled in a few more catches afterward, Brown actually dropped a third touchdown during the second half. That miscue should offer motivation ahead of a monstrous matchup against the 49ers in Week 13, but Brown still made a strong impact Monday.
More News
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Quiet in Week 11 win•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Suits up Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Questionable after return to practice•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Back at practice•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Sits out Thursday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 12 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 12.
-
Winners & Losers: Playoff disappointment
Aaron Jones looked like a league winning running back a few weeks ago. Is he going to keep...
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...