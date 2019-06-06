Ravens' Marquise Brown: Catching passes at practice
Brown (foot) caught football from a Jugs machine during Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.
Brown isn't expected to practice in OTAs the rest of this week or in mandatory minicamp next week, but his ability to come out to the field in some capacity is nonetheless a good sign. The primary hope continues to be that Brown will be ready to roll when training camp opens later this summer. If healthy that time, the first-round pick is expected to play a large role in the what the Ravens want to do offensively in 2019.
