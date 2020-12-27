Brown (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Brown missed practice Thursday due to the knee issue, but he returned to full activity Friday to take a questionable designation into the weekend. With Brown experiencing no setbacks heading into Sunday, he should be able to take on a normal snap load as the Ravens' No. 1 receiver. Brown has reached the end zone in three of his last four outings while racking up 17 receptions for 272 yards over that stretch.
