Brown snared four of his seven targets for 87 yards during Saturday's 17-3 divisional-round loss to the Bills.

Brown was the only perimeter target who posed much of a threat to Buffalo, as the second-year man was the lone Ravens wideout to exceed 25 receiving yards on the night. Tyler Huntley nearly found Brown for an explosive fourth-down gain in the fourth quarter after the receiver slipped past Tre'Davious White in coverage. However, the ball sailed over Brown's outstretched hands, leaving him devoid of a reception following Lamar Jackson's (concussion) late third-quarter exit. Brown remained somewhat of a boom-bust fantasy asset in 2020, with seven performances of 75-plus receiving yards but five others of 25 or fewer yards. Eight receiving TDs buoyed Brown's value, bringing him to a total of 15 scores through his first two NFL seasons.