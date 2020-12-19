Brown has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The same applies to Miles Boykin and James Proche, which solidifies the Ravens' depth at wideout in advance of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the trio were high-risk close contacts, but now that's he has passed through the necessary protocols, Brown should be able to handle his normal role in the offense Sunday.