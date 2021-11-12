Brown brought in six of 13 targets for 37 yards and committed a fumble that was recovered by the Ravens in a 22-10 loss to the Dolphins in Thursday night.

The 24-year-old speedster was done in by an effective Dolphins scheme that saw Miami take away the deep ball consistently, which left Brown with his second-lowest yardage total of the season. Brown's sub-50-percent catch rate was also a disappointment and his second in the last three games, although on the bright side, he's now logged between 12 and 14 targets in his last three contests. Brown's first opportunity to bounce back comes a week from Sunday when the Ravens travel to Chicago for a Week 11 interconference clash with the Bears.