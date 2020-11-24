Brown had no catches on three targets against the Titans.

Brown's tough second season reached a new low on Sunday as he was held without a catch for the first time in 2020. He drew just three targets on Lamar Jackson's 29 dropbacks while Mark Andrews, Willie Snead, and Dez Bryant all saw more looks. Brown has just two touchdowns all season and hasn't had more than 50 yards in four games since the bye. He'll face the tough Steelers secondary on Thanksgiving.