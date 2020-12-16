Coach John Harbaugh relayed Wednesday that Brown, James Proche and Miles Boykin were identified as close contacts and haven't tested positive for COVID-19, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The report adds that while the trio of wideouts won't be able to practice this week, they could all be available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars if they continue to test negative in the coming days.
