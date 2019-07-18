Ravens' Marquise Brown: Debut at training camp delayed
The Ravens placed Brown (foot) on the non-football injury list, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Per Hensley, such a fate is reserved for those players that fail the conditioning test required to take part in training camp. Brown missed the entire pre-draft process due to his recovery from January surgery to address a Lisfranc injury, but he still displayed enough in college to be the first receiver picked in the 2019 draft. The sooner he begins working with second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, the better, so Brown's status will remain of interest until he's cleared to take the practice field and later put on the pads in exhibitions.
