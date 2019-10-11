Ravens' Marquise Brown: Deemed questionable, looking shaky

Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, with his absence from practice throughout the week suggesting he isn't likely to play, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Coach John Harbaugh admitted he was disappointed when Brown had to be held out of practice Friday for a third straight day. The Ravens aren't quite ready to rule out their top receiver, but Harbaugh acknowledged it will come down to a game-day decision before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. In the event Brown is declared inactive, candidates to replace his snaps and targets would include wide receivers Miles Boykin, Willie Snead, Seth Roberts and Chris Moore, along with tight ends Mark Andrews (shoulder) and Hayden Hurst.