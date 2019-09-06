Ravens' Marquise Brown: Deemed ready for Sunday
Coach John Harbaugh said Brown (foot) had no setbacks and will play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Brown was added to the injury report Thursday -- albeit as a full participant -- and wasn't spotted by the media at Friday's practice. Harbaugh seems to be hinting that it was part of a maintenance plan related to the rookie wide receiver's Lisfranc surgery in January. Whatever the case, another update should be available Friday afternoon after the Ravens release their final injury report.
