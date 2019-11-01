Ravens' Marquise Brown: Draws questionable tag

Brown (ankle/thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Coach John Harbaugh expects Brown to play, but Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com cautions that the wide receiver may not handle his usual workload. Brown missed the final two games before Baltimore's Week 8 bye, returning to practice Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant. The team then held him out from Friday's practice, with Harbaugh suggesting it was a matter of caution rather than any type of setback. Even so, an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff is tricky for fantasy managers, limiting the alternatives if Brown is declared inactive.

