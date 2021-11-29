Brown (thigh) had eight receptions (10 targets) for 51 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Browns.

Brown returned from a one-game absence and appeared to be moving freely following a thigh injury. It wasn't a big volume game from a yardage standpoint, but the speedy wideout finished with double-digit targets for the fifth time over his last six appearances. Brown remains Lamar Jackson's favorite target, but he is still reliant on breaking off big plays with just one touchdown over his last five games (five touchdowns over previous five). The 24-year-old will attempt to take the top off of Pittsburgh's secondary in an important AFC North matchup next Sunday.