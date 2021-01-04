Brown recorded five receptions on eight targets for 41 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17 against the Bengals.

While it wasn't a massive stat line, Brown managed to deliver two touchdowns. That effort concluded a strong finish to the season for Brown, as found the end zone six times in as many games. While his campaign was tumultuous due to drops and inconsistent target volume, he still took a significant step forward from his rookie campaign, increasing his targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns. Brown will have the chance to take another step forward in his third season, but for now his focus will remain on a playoff matchup against the Titans.