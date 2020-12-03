Brown secured four of eight targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 19-14 loss to the Steelers on Wednesday.

Brown ended up comfortably pacing the Ravens in receiving yardage, an accomplishment made possible by his 70-yard touchdown connection with third-string quarterback Trace McSorley in the fourth quarter. Brown showed off his elite speed on the play, one in which he gained 54 of the yards after the catch on his way to the end zone. The score was only Brown's third of the campaign and first since Week 8, which also came at the Steelers' expense. The second-year wideout will look to carry over the momentum into a Week 13 battle against the vulnerable Cowboys secondary Tuesday night.