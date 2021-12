Brown (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown was listed as limited on Friday's practice estimate, but the Ravens held a walk-through rather than actually practicing. Still, he returned after a non-COVID illness kept Brown from practicing Thursday. Schefter's report continues the encouraging trend, but check Brown's status before the 4:25 PM ET kickoff.