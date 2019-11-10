Ravens' Marquise Brown: Expected to play Sunday
Brown (ankle/thigh) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The speedy wideout's Week 10 status will be officially confirmed in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but both he and Lamar Jackson (illness) -- who was also listed as questionable for the contest -- are in line to suit up this week. Brown's production has slowed some since two strong games out of the gate this season, as he's averaged three catches over his last four outings since then. That said, the rookie's wheels continually make him a threat to break off the occasional big play.
