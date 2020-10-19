Brown caught four of six targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 30-28 win over the Eagles.

Brown's modest numbers in targets, catches and receiving yards led the team on a day the offense managed just 186 yards through the air. He totaled 163 yards on 10 combined receptions over the last two games, but this middling effort represented the third time he's been held under 60 receiving yards in six games this season. Brown, who is still on pace to top 1,000 yards for the season, will look to pick up the pace in Week 8 against the Steelers after the upcoming bye.