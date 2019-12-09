Play

Ravens' Marquise Brown: Finishes with negative yardage

Brown caught all three of his targets while losing two yards during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bills.

Facing a difficult matchup, Brown managed a long gain of just five yards. Unfortunately, he lost yardage on his other two grabs and finished with a rather unique stat line. In fact, Brown finished with just one yard a week ago and hardly looks like the explosive downfield threat he was early in the season. He will look to get back on track Thursday against the Jets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories