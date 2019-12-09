Ravens' Marquise Brown: Finishes with negative yardage

Brown caught all three of his targets while losing two yards during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bills.

Facing a difficult matchup, Brown managed a long gain of just five yards. Unfortunately, he lost yardage on his other two grabs and finished with a rather unique stat line. In fact, Brown finished with just one yard a week ago and hardly looks like the explosive downfield threat he was early in the season. He will look to get back on track Thursday against the Jets.