The Ravens selected Brown in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 25th overall.

Brown is the first receiver off the board, even coming off a broken foot that prevented him from running before the draft. His combine weigh-in was unprecedentedly low for a first-round prospect (5-foot-10, 166 pounds), but it's easy to imagine him weighing more like 175 if he were able to lift weights normally. Brown was very productive catching passes from Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, turning 132 receptions into 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns in 25 games, while his burning athleticism plays well both outside and in the slot. Brown is a naturally adept route runner who can kill corners deep or cause damage after the catch underneath. DeSean Jackson is the obvious comparison and although he wasn't able to run a 40 before the draft, it's worth noting that Mayfield said Brown had an extra gear that Dede Westbrook did not. Since Westbrook ran a 4.39-second 40, that likely makes Brown one of the fastest players in the game. The question of his exact fit and fantasy impact in Baltimore is a separate, more concerning question. Lamar Jackson was an excellent downfield passer at Louisville, but Marty Mornhinweg's offense in 2018 never gave Jackson a chance to establish a rhythm as a passer, which wiped out any fantasy upside among the tewam's receivers. New coordinator Greg Roman should run a more balanced offense, one that's less Rich Rodriguez and more Chip Kelly. If so, then Brown may be able to thrive, but last year's scheme will not cut it.