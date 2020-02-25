Ravens' Marquise Brown: Gets follow-up foot surgery
Brown had offseason surgery to remove a screw from his foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The screw was placed in Brown's foot when he had Lisfranc surgery last January. The follow-up procedure is less serious, as it could limit his involvement in the offseason program but should allow for full participation in training camp. The 2019 first-round pick finished his rookie campaign on a high note with seven catches for 126 yards in a playoff loss to Tennessee.
