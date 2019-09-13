Play

Brown (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Brown and tight end Mark Andrews (foot) both were held out of practice Friday, though coach John Harbaugh said the wide receiver is fine to play, while Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed the tight end also is expected to suit up. Even so, anyone invested in the Ravens offense would be wise to check back around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday when the inactive list is released. Brown lit up Miami last week, catching four of five targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 snaps.

