Ravens' Marquise Brown: Good to go Week 1
Brown (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Though he failed to practice in the Ravens' final session of the week Friday, Brown never appeared in much serious jeopardy of missing the Week 1 matchup. The dynamic rookie is expected to serve as one of Baltimore's starting receivers in the season opener, but Brown may not be in store for much week-to-week target volume with the Lamar Jackson-led attack expected to remain one of the NFL's more run-oriented offenses in 2019.
