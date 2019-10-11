Ravens' Marquise Brown: Headed for game-time call

Brown (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday against the Bengals, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Coach John Harbaugh had been hoping Brown would return to practice Friday, but the wide receiver was absent for a third straight day. Brown presumably will be listed as questionable on the final injury report, setting up a game-day decision before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The Ravens haven't gotten much production from their other wide receivers, so any and all of Miles Boykin, Willie Snead, Seth Roberts and Chris Moore could see extra snaps and targets if Brown is inactive. The rookie played through an ankle sprain during the second half of last week's win over Pittsburgh, albeit with visible limitations in terms of agility and acceleration.