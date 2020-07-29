Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says Brown (foot) is 100 percent healthy, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
It's usually up to the coaching staff to provide injury updates, but we don't have any reason to doubt the reigning MVP. Brown had a screw removed from his surgically repaired foot after Baltimore was eliminated from the playoffs, giving him plenty of time to recover before training camp. Back in May he was running routes and catching passes from Jackson, who anticipates a breakout season from his No. 1 receiver.
