Brown caught just two of six targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to New England.

Shutdown corner J.C. Jackson was all over Brown in this primetime matchup, smothering the wideout at the line of scrimmage and even keeping pace with the speedster and picking off a deep shot by Lamar Jackson. The 23-year-old has fallen into a three-game cold spell, tallying just 55 receiving yards over that span after racking up 376 yards over his previous six contests. The Ravens have faced three elite secondaries during Brown's slump, which may explain why the deep threat has been held in check. Things won't get any easier with the Titans and Steelers (who held Brown to three yards in their previous meeting) on tap for Weeks 11 and 12 respectively.