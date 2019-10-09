Ravens' Marquise Brown: Held out of practice Wednesday

Brown (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

That said, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com relayed Monday via coach John Harbaugh that Brown's ankle issue is "nothing serious." Based on that optimistic take, we'll chalk up the wideout's Wednesday absence to rep management, with an eye toward having him available for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

