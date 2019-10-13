Ravens' Marquise Brown: Inactive Sunday

Brown (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

With Brown unavailable Sunday, Willie Snead, Miles Boykin and Seth Roberts are in line to head the Ravens' wide receiver corps in Week 6, while tight end Mark Andrews figures to once again serve as a key target for QB Lamar Jackson.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories