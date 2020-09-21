Brown caught five of six targets for 42 yards Sunday against the Texans.

Baltimore went to the air just 24 times Sunday, including just seven times in the second half. Even with the lower volume, Brown led the team in targets, receptions, and yards Sunday. Brown has played 81 percent of the team's snaps, a significant uptick from the 60.4 percent he played as a rookie while working his way back from foot surgery. Not only is Brown playing a higher volume of snaps, he's also dominating the Baltimore passing game. He's seeing 113.0 air yards per game and has accounted for 47.3 percent of the Ravens' air yards. His aDOT is 18.8 yards, which is nearly the highest in the league. Brown and the Ravens will face the Chiefs in Week 3.