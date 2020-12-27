Brown (knee) "is likely a go" for Sunday's game against the Giants, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Official confirmation of the wideout's status will arrive before the first wave of Sunday kickoffs, with the Ravens taking on the Giants at 1:00 ET. In his team's 40-14 win over the Jaguars in Week 15, Brown led Baltimore's receiving corps with six receptions on seven targets for 98 yards.