Ravens' Marquise Brown: Listed as active Sunday
Brown (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Though he was only on the field for 14 snaps in Week 1's 59-10 blowout win over the Dolphins, Brown hauled in four of his five targets in that contest for 147 yards and two TDs. While we don't expect things to go quite so easy for the Ravens in Week 2, Brown's speed and big-play ability give him a degree of weekly fantasy upside, even if his playing time is something that might only increase incrementally in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Gets questionable designation•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Should be fine for Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not participating Friday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Another limited practice•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Turns in limited practice Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Spectacular NFL debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2