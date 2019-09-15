Brown (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Though he was only on the field for 14 snaps in Week 1's 59-10 blowout win over the Dolphins, Brown hauled in four of his five targets in that contest for 147 yards and two TDs. While we don't expect things to go quite so easy for the Ravens in Week 2, Brown's speed and big-play ability give him a degree of weekly fantasy upside, even if his playing time is something that might only increase incrementally in the coming weeks.

