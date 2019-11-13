Ravens' Marquise Brown: Listed as limited Wednesday
Brown (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Brown popped on on the Ravens' Week 10 injury report Friday, but was able to suit up Sunday against the Bengals, parlaying his 18 snaps on offense into four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. At this stage there's nothing to suggest that the speedy wideout in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Texans, but Brown could end up being limited at practice all week.
