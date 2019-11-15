Ravens' Marquise Brown: Listed as questionable after return to practice

Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Brown was held out of Thursday's practice, but his Week 11 outlook brightened when he was able to return to the field Friday. Those hoping to use the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in fantasy lineups this weekend will learn of his status before the first wave of kickoffs Sunday, with Baltimore hosting Houston at 1:00 ET.