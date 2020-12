Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after being listed as a full practice participant Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The speedy wideout popped up on the Ravens' Week 16 injury report Thursday after he sat out that day's practice, but his 'full" listing Friday suggests that of the 10 players deemed questionable by the team, Brown is among those most likely to be a go Sunday.