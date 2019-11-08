Ravens' Marquise Brown: Listed as questionable, per usual
Brown (ankle/thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
A Friday addition to the injury report might normally be concerning, but the Ravens have frequently limited Brown's end-of-week practice workload, and he's already played through a 'questionable' tag three times this season. Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com believes reserve wideout Chris Moore (thumb) is the only player on Baltimore's injury report in any real danger of missing Week 10. Even so, it wouldn't be bad idea to check back in Sunday morning when the Ravens release their inactive list for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Practices for third straight day•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Returns with 48 yards•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Back in action Sunday night•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Draws questionable tag•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Should be able to play•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not seen at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 WR Preview: Add start Brown?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
TNF recap, news: Samuels a must-start?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...