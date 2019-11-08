Ravens' Marquise Brown: Listed as questionable, per usual

Brown (ankle/thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

A Friday addition to the injury report might normally be concerning, but the Ravens have frequently limited Brown's end-of-week practice workload, and he's already played through a 'questionable' tag three times this season. Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com believes reserve wideout Chris Moore (thumb) is the only player on Baltimore's injury report in any real danger of missing Week 10. Even so, it wouldn't be bad idea to check back in Sunday morning when the Ravens release their inactive list for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Cincinnati.