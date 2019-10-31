Ravens' Marquise Brown: Logs another limited practice

Brown (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Back-to-back limited practice sessions offer hope that Brown could return to action in Sunday night's 8:20 ET contest against the Patriots, though an official Week 9 "questionable" injury designation is a likely outcome for the speedy rookie wideout.

