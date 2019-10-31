Ravens' Marquise Brown: Logs another limited practice
Brown (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Back-to-back limited practice sessions offer hope that Brown could return to action in Sunday night's 8:20 ET contest against the Patriots, though an official Week 9 "questionable" injury designation is a likely outcome for the speedy rookie wideout.
More News
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Returns to limited practice•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Practices Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Should be back Week 9•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Won't play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Questionable after another missed practice•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Won't practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...