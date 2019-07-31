Brown (foot) logged his first practice of training camp Wednesday,

The rookie passed his physical on the Ravens' off-day Tuesday and wasted no time making his on-field debut. Brown reportedly stuck to individual and positional drills, so the next hurdle will be getting on the field for 11-on-11 work. "We don't want any setbacks. We don't have to over-rush him now. But I am looking forward to seeing him out there with other guys in real situations and see how he does," coach John Harbaugh said. The focus now shifts from Brown being healthy to Brown getting acclimated with a new offense at the NFL level. A first-round pick, Brown will be a key piece to a Baltimore receiving corps desperate for a downfield threat on the outside.

