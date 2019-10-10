Ravens' Marquise Brown: Misses another practice
Brown (ankle) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Previous reports suggested that Brown's ankle issue is nothing serious, but now that he's logged back-to-back missed sessions, the speedy wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Bengals figures to hinge on what he's able to do at practice Friday.
