Ravens' Marquise Brown: Mixing in with starters
Brown was a full practice participant Tuesday, logging 17 snaps that were split between the first-team and second-team groups on offense, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Brown reportedly hauled in two of five targets, enjoying a busy day after he was held out from Monday's session. An appearance in Thursday's preseason game against Green Bay may be a lot to ask, but he at least seems to have a shot at playing in the third or fourth week of the exhibition slate. Hensley notes that Brown still doesn't look great when making cuts, though he isn't having any problem running deep routes. Some adjustment period is to be expected after a lengthy recovery from Lisfranc surgery in January.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven WRs with No. 1 upside
Which wide receivers have No. 1 Fantasy upside? Chris Towers names seven being drafted outside...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Walker
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Cooper
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...