Brown was a full practice participant Tuesday, logging 17 snaps that were split between the first-team and second-team groups on offense, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Brown reportedly hauled in two of five targets, enjoying a busy day after he was held out from Monday's session. An appearance in Thursday's preseason game against Green Bay may be a lot to ask, but he at least seems to have a shot at playing in the third or fourth week of the exhibition slate. Hensley notes that Brown still doesn't look great when making cuts, though he isn't having any problem running deep routes. Some adjustment period is to be expected after a lengthy recovery from Lisfranc surgery in January.