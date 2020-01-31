Ravens' Marquise Brown: Never reached full strength

Coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson both said Brown wasn't at full strength during his rookie season, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

Brown had Lisfranc surgery last January and didn't begin practicing until the very end of July. His snap share trended up each week throughout September, but he then sprained his ankle on the other leg Week 5 at Pittsburgh. When all was said and done, Brown missed two games and played through a 'questionable' tag in seven others, reaching 75 percent snap share on just three occasions. One of those instances was the playoff loss to Tennessee, in which Brown caught seven of 11 targets for 126 yards. The Ravens figure to make his usage more consistent in 2020, though it's fair to wonder if Brown's slight frame might make durability a career-long concern.