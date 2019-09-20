Ravens' Marquise Brown: No Friday practice again
Brown did not take part in Friday's practice for the third straight week, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The Ravens have now held Brown out of three straight Friday practices, which they are doing to give him a chance to rest his surgically-repaired foot. It's of course possible he is being held out this Friday for another reason, so his status will be a bit up in the air until the Ravens release their final injury report for Week 3. However, based on the last couple weeks, there's plenty of reason to be optimistic he will suit up Sunday against the Chiefs.
