Ravens' Marquise Brown: Non-factor in win

Brown caught one of two targets for one yard in Sunday's 20-17 win over San Francisco.

Brown relies on big chunk plays, and there weren't many of those to be found in this battle of disciplined defenses. Quarterback Lamar Jackson only threw for 105 yards in this one, so there should be better days ahead for the rookie wide receiver, who was coming off his second multi-score game of the season. Brown will have to contend with a stout Buffalo secondary on the road in Week 14.