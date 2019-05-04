Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not active in rookie minicamp
Brown (foot) did not take the field during rookie minicamp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as Brown was only recently cleared to run following Lisfranc surgery in January. The 2019 first-round pick is tentatively scheduled to participate in training camp towards the end of July meaning Brown could be poised to compete for a starting position if he's able to flash his trademark speed during the preseason. That proposition seems a bit aggressive considering the short recovery timetable, but with just Willie Snead, Seth Roberts and fellow rookie Miles Boykin near Brown on the depth chart, the Ravens might be comfortable utilizing their newly minted first-round pick as an explosive decoy until he proves he's fully healthy.
