Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not expected to play Sunday

Brown (illness), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Sunday's game against the Steelers, is not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With the Ravens having already secured the AFC's top seed, coach John Harbaugh has acknowledged he will hold out a handful of key players for rest purposes. As a result, this report saying Brown will sit out is no surprise.

