Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not expected to play

Brown (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that the Ravens still aren't certain about Brown's availability, though it would probably be more surprising if ultimately suited up after he failed to practice in any fashion this week. An official call on Brown's status will come 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff, when the Ravens release their inactive list. If Brown sits, the Ravens might be forced to rely more heavily on the likes of Willie Snead, Miles Boykin and Seth Roberts at receiver.