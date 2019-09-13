Brown (hip) did not take part in Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Brown was limited at the Ravens' first two practice sessions of the week, but for one reason or another, he did not take part Friday. It's possible Brown could still get some work in behind the scenes, and he still had a huge Week 1 despite not practicing last week, so he could certainly both play and be effective this week still. However, his absence Friday does leave his status for Week 2 up in the air until the Ravens provide more information.