Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not practicing during minicamp
Brown (foot) is not practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Brown has been able to catch passes from a Jugs machine in recent practices, but it seems that might be the extent of his participation in OTAs this spring. While the Ravens will likely hold the first-round pick out for the final day of minicamp Thursday as well, Brown could be back in the mix to some degree for the start of training camp in late July, which has been his targeted return date all along.
