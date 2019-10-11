Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not practicing Friday

Brown (ankle) did not take part in Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Brown has not practiced all week, which does not bode well for his chances of playing in Sunday's game against the Bengals. Brown's status for Week 6 will be revealed when the Ravens' final injury report of the week is released following Friday's practice.

